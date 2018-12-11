Johnson was claimed off waivers by the Ducks on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The move likely means Ryan Miller's lower-body will keep the veteran netminder out of action for an extended period. Johnson, a veteran in his ninth season, will get another opportunity in the NHL after being let go by St. Louis, but don't expect him to see a ton of action with the Ducks. John Gibson's value has increased exponentially with the injury to Miller. Anaheim will be Johnson's eighth NHL team.