Ducks' Chad Johnson: Gets hook in Philly
Johnson gave up four goals on 14 shots in the first period before being replaced by Kevin Boyle during Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Flyers.
With John Gibson sidelined due to an upper-body injury, Johnson got the start and was completely overwhelmed by the Philadelphia attack. The veteran netminder hasn't picked up a win since Nov. 9, and Johnson's 3.63 GAA and .879 save percentage on the season make him a very risky fantasy option even if Gibson remains out of action.
