Johnson will draw the start Tuesday in Montreal, Elliott Teaford of The OC Register reports.

Considering Johnson has had to replace starter John Gibson in each of the Ducks' past three games, it's no surprise that the veteran backup's finally getting a chance to start in this second leg of back-to-back. Johnson's 2-9-0 with a 3.36 GAA and .886 save percentage this season, so it's recommended owners look elsewhere at the goalie position here, especially with Anaheim having been outscored 23-5 over its past four games.