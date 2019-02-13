Ducks' Chad Johnson: Placed on IR
The Ducks moved Johnson (head) to injured reserve, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Johnson's misfortune comes at a bad time, as the Ducks also lost John Gibson (upper-body) to injured reserve as well. Ryan Miller (knee) will be activated from injured reserve and will serve as the backup to Kevin Boyle on Wednesday and the duo should handle the goaltending duties until Johnson and Gibson are in the clear. The Ducks will likely have a decision to make between keeping Johnson or Miller when Johnson and Gibson are both healthy.
