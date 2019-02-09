Ducks' Chad Johnson: Tending twine Saturday
Johnson led the Ducks out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports. As a result, he'll be the road starter versus the Flyers.
With John Gibson dealing with an upper-body injury and Ryan Miller being bogged down by a concussion, Johnson became the clear choice to take on the Flyers. It's an unenviable assignment considering Philadelphia has won eight of the past 10 contests. The 32-year-old is 2--6-0 with a 3.54 GAA and .884 save percentage since the team scooped him off waivers -- via the Blues -- on Dec. 11.
