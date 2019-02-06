Johnson allowed four goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Make it eight consecutive losses for Johnson, whose record is now 2-10-0 with a 3.41 GAA and .885 save percentage. He had replaced John Gibson in Anaheim's last three games entering Tuesday. At this point, neither Ducks goalie offers much fantasy value considering how badly the team has struggled.

