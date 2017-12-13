Ducks' Corey Perry: Placed on IR

The Ducks placed Perry (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, TSN reports.

Perry is considered week-to-week with the knee injury he sustained during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes, so this move was simply a formatily. The Ducks should release a more definite timetable for Perry's return to action once he's able to resume skating.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories