Perry scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Perry has two goals over four games in March after posting five points across his 12 contests in February. The Oilers' trade-deadline shopping likely means Perry will remain on the third line going forward, which will limit his offense. He has nine goals, 16 points, 49 shots on net, 35 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 33 appearances between the Oilers and the Blackhawks this year.