Perry scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Perry had been limited to one assist over his previous six outings. His last two goals have come on the power play as he gets some time with the Oilers' second unit while holding down a middle-six role at even strength. The veteran winger has 10 goals, 18 points, 62 shots on net, 35 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 40 contests between the Oilers and the Blackhawks this season.