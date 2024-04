Perry scored a goal on six shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Perry ended a six-game dry spell with his goal 1:52 into the contest. The veteran winger has been a bottom-six fixture for the Oilers, which has limited his scoring contributions in a top-heavy offense. For the season, Perry has 11 goals, 19 points, 75 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-5 rating over 47 contests between the Oilers and the Blackhawks.