Perry scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 9-2 win over the Sharks.

This was Perry's first multi-point effort since Feb. 17. He has four points over his last six games, though Monday's effort is likely more of an anomaly. The 38-year-old winger remains in a bottom-six role, and he may be used sparingly once the playoffs begin. Perry has 22 points, 80 shots on net, 43 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 52 outings this season.