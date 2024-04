Perry notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Perry has two points over his last three games, matching his production from the previous 13 contests. The 38-year-old continues to see third-line usage, but his contributions on offense are minimal. Perry has 20 points, 76 shots on net, 42 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 49 appearances between the Oilers and the Blackhawks this season.