Ducks' Corey Perry: Surfaces on IR
Perry (knee) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
It's just one game, but rookie Maxime Comtois drew into the Wednesday's season-opening lineup as a reinforcement option with several Ducks forwards injured, including Perry, who is expected to miss five months of action.
