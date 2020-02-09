Ducks' Erik Gudbranson: Won't play in Buffalo

Gudbranson (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's game against Buffalo and has been sent back home for re-evaluation, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gundbranson left Friday's game against Toronto in the first period, and as evidenced by this news, could be dealing with something significant. In his stead, Brendan Guhle, Korbinian Holzer and Josh Mahura are all candidates to replace Gundbranson in the lineup. Expect the team to update the 28-year-old's status ahead of Tuesday's game against St. Louis.