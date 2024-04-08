Vatrano scored two goals on five shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.

Vatrano had been limited to one goal and two assists over his previous 14 contests. He scored in the second and third periods Sunday to help the Ducks salvage one standings point. A hot first half of the campaign put Vatrano on a career pace, and he's at 32 goals, 55 points, 261 shots on net, 144 hits and 81 PIM, all personal bests, through 78 contests. He's added 74 blocked shots and a minus-24 rating while playing in a top-six role.