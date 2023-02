Lundestrom posted an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Lundestrom had gone five games without a point before setting up Frank Vatrano for a goal in overtime. The 23-year-old Lundestrom continues to play more of a defensive role, though he's also seen more than 15 minutes of ice time in five of seven contests since he returned from a broken finger. The Swede is at nine points, 35 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 31 appearances.