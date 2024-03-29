Lundestrom scored a shorthanded goal, added four hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Lundestrom scored the first of two goals on the same penalty kill early in the third period. The tally was Lundestrom's first point in March, ending a 13-game slump. The 24-year-old forward is up to five goals, two helpers, 29 shots on net, 40 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 37 appearances. He has six career shorthanded goals, all of which have come over the last three seasons.