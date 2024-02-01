Lundestrom scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Lundestrom tallied 2:12 into the game after a strong initial play by Mason McTavish created a second chance. This was Lundestrom's second goal and fourth point over 14 contests this season. The 24-year-old missed nearly half of the campaign with an Achilles injury, and he's returned to a third-line role. His spot in the Ducks' lineup is safe, but he likely won't score enough to carry much fantasy value.