Lundestrom notched an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Lundestrom had a rough March on offense, but he picked up two points over the last three games of the month to show a spark. The 24-year-old forward has routinely seen third-line minutes this season, which gives him little upside in a weak offense. He's at eight points, 29 shots on net, 43 hits, 21 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 39 outings, but he's unlikely to score enough to help fantasy managers.