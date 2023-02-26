Lundestrom posted an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Lundestrom has enjoyed a solid February with two goals and three assists through 10 contests. The third-line center is up to 13 points, 41 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 39 contests overall. Even if the Ducks are sellers at the trade deadline, Lundestrom's role is unlikely to change barring his inclusion in a deal -- some combination of Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish and Ryan Strome will continue to center the top-two lines.