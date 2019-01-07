Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Loaned overseas
Lundestrom will head back to Sweden for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign, Corey Pronman of The Athletic reports.
Lundestrom will rejoin Lulea HF for where he played the past three seasons. The 2018 first-round pick tallied just two helpers in 15 NHL games and has been toiling in the minors prior to the 2019 World Junior Championships. Look for the 19-year-old to push for a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp this fall.
