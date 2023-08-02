Lundestrom sustained an Achilles injury while training in Sweden and underwent surgery, according to Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

Lundestrom is projected to be out for around six months, which would translate to him missing the entirety of the Ducks' schedule before the All-Star Game. He had four goals and 14 points in 61 contests with Anaheim last season. When Lundestrom recovers, he'll likely serve in a bottom-six role.