Lundestrom scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

The goal was Lundestrom's first since Nov. 6, though he missed six weeks with a broken finger in that span. The 23-year-old has managed five points in nine contests since he returned from that injury. He's up to two goals, nine helpers, 38 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 33 appearances this season.