LaCombe notched an assist and blocked four shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

LaCombe has two helpers over five outings in April, matching his output from 12 contests in March. The 23-year-old defenseman has seen steady top-four minutes this month. He's up to 15 points, 53 shots on net, 126 blocked shots, 49 hits and a minus-24 rating through 69 outings in his rookie campaign.