LaCombe recorded an assist, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

LaCombe has three helpers over the last two contests. The 23-year-old saw top-four usage Friday with the Ducks' blue line depleted by the trade of Ilya Lyubushkin to Toronto and the absence of Cam Fowler (face). LaCombe has handled those minutes on occasion before, though his defense is still a work in progress. The rookie blueliner has 12 points, a minus-24 rating, 46 shots on net and 98 blocked shots through 53 appearances this season.