LaCombe scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

LaCombe's second tally of the season was his first career game-winner. The 23-year-old defenseman has four points over seven outings in March for a strong finish to his rookie season. He produced 17 points, 55 shots on net, 129 blocked shots, 50 hits and a minus-24 rating in 71 appearances while filling a top-four role most of the time.