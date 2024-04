LaCombe produced an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

LaCombe led the Ducks with 23:13 of ice time, and he helped out on Alex Killorn's second goal of the game. The assist snapped a six-game point drought for LaCombe. The 23-year-old defenseman hasn't regularly gotten on the scoresheet, picking up 14 points through 65 outings this season. He's added 52 shots on net, 117 blocked shots and a minus-25 rating, though he's often played a top-four role when in the lineup.