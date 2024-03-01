LaCombe notched a pair of power-play assists and two PIM in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sharks.

The Ducks dealt Ilya Lyubushkin to the Maple Leafs right after the game started, forcing LaCombe to play with the veteran scratched for the trade. The 23-year-old LaCombe responded with his second multi-point effort of the campaign, snapping a five-game skid. The rookie blueliner has 11 points, 45 shots on net, 40 hits, 92 blocked shots and a minus-26 rating through 52 outings this season. With the Ducks' blue line thinned by the trades of Jamie Drysdale and Lyubushkin, LaCombe should see something close to an everyday role down the stretch.