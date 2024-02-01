LaCombe posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

LaCombe snapped his four-game slump with the helper. The 23-year-old defenseman sparked a rush for the Ducks, which ended with Frank Vatrano tallying the game-winning goal in overtime on a feed from Troy Terry. LaCombe is up to nine points in 46 contests, but he earned five of those points over 12 outings in January. He's seen a larger and steadier role since Jamie Drysdale was traded to Philadelphia, though most of LaCombe's production is likely to be in the non-scoring areas -- he's at 82 blocks, 34 hits, 42 shots on goal and a minus-22 rating.