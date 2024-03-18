LaCombe recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.

LaCombe has played in six of the Ducks' nine games in March -- the additions of William Lagesson and Gustav Lindstrom have cut into his playing time. LaCombe snapped a four-game point drought with his helper on the first of Troy Terry's two goals Sunday. LaCombe is up to 13 points, 49 shots on net, 105 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-26 rating through 58 appearances, and he's no lock to remain in the lineup the rest of the way.