Silfverberg will hang up his skates at the end of the season, the Ducks announced Thursday.

Silfverberg was selected by the Senators with the 39th overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft but spent just one season with Ottawa before being traded to Anaheim. The 33-year-old winger spent the next 11 years with Anaheim, racking up 158 goals and 196 assists in 769 games -- adding to the 19 points in 48 games he logged in that rookie season.