Silfverberg notched an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Silfverberg set up a Ross Johnston tally in the first period. The assist snapped a 13-game point drought for Silfverberg, who lost all of the momentum he gained after playing reasonably from late January through February. The winger has just 17 points with 92 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 70 appearances, with health being about the only positive on his stat line this season.