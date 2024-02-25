Silfverberg scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Silfverberg opened the scoring midway through the first period. Over the last 11 games, Silfverberg has resurrected his offense with eight points, including two on the power play. The third-line winger has just 13 shots in that span, so this surge is unlikely to be sustainable. On the season, he's at 16 points, 80 shots and a plus-4 rating through 56 appearances in a third-line role.