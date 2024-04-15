Silfverberg will sign a contract with Brynas IF of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan league for the 2024-25 season.
Although Silfverberg will play his last NHL contest Thursday versus Vegas, the 33-year-old Swede will join his hometown team of Brynas IF for at least one season in 2024-25 before potentially hanging up his skates for good. Silfverberg will finish his NHL career having racked up 168 goals and 373 points through 819 contests.
