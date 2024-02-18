Silfverberg recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Silfverberg has three goals and four assists over his last eight outings. He assisted on a Frank Vatrano tally in the first period of Saturday's blowout loss. Silfverberg remains in a third-line role, and he's scored enough recently to earn fantasy attention in deep formats. Overall, the veteran winger has 15 points (three on the power play) with 77 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 53 appearances.