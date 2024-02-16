Silfverberg recorded an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Silfverberg has seven points over his last 11 contests, accounting for one of his best stretches in recent years. The 33-year-old winger is up to 14 points, 77 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 52 appearances. While he's playing better of late, Silfverberg's value is higher on the ice than in fantasy as a solid two-way winger.