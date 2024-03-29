Silfverberg scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Both of Silfverberg's points came shorthanded -- in fact, they were on the same penalty kill. This was his first multi-point effort since Jan. 25. He has three points over three contests since he snapped a 13-game slump. The veteran winger has 19 points, 95 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 72 outings in a bottom-six role this season.