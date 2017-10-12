Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Battling puck luck to start campaign

Silfverberg has registered 15 shots -- at least three in each contest -- without scoring a goal through the first four games of the season.

The 26-year-old winger is coming off a career-best showing with 23 goals, 49 points, 227 shots and a 10.1 shooting percentage. Silfverberg has scored more goals and fired more shots in each consecutive season with Anaheim, so expect him to mark the goals column sooner than later. After all, he's locked into a go-to role with the Ducks. This could be an opportune buy-low spot in seasonal leagues and daily contests.