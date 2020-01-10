Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Excused from All-Star Game
Silfverberg (upper body) has been granted an excused withdrawal from the 2020 All-Star Game with his second child due around that time, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Silfverberg missed Thursday's game with an upper-body issue as well, which is the immediate concern with Saturday's contest against the Blackhawks on tap. Because Silfverberg's absence from the All-Star Game is excused, he won't face any suspension to open the second half of the season.
