Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Nearing return?
Silfverberg (hand) could return Sunday against the Sharks.
Silfverberg hasn't played since Oct. 14, and while no official decision has been made regarding his status for Sunday's divisional clash, the Swedish-born winger sounds optimistic about returning to the lineup. If he doesn't play against San Jose, his next chance to suit up comes Tuesday, at home against the Flyers.
