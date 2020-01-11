Play

Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Not traveling with team

Silfverberg (upper body) did not join the Ducks on their road trip, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

This isn't a huge surprise as Silfverberg already withdrew from the All-Star game. This should effectively hold the 29-year-old winger out through the All-Star break. His first chance to return should come on Jan. 27 in San Jose.

More News
Our Latest Stories