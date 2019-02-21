Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Officially agrees to extension

Eric Stephens and Josh Cooper of The Athletic confirmed Wednesday that Silfverberg has agreed to a five-year extension with the Ducks that willnet him more than $5 million annually.

The team can't officially announce the contract until it sheds some salary to stay under the cap, but Silfverberg -- the Ducks' most attractive trade deadline piece -- looks to be heading nowhere. Silfverberg made it easier for the Ducks to justify the new deal by racking up four goals in his last four tilts, though he's in the midst of a down year with just 24 points through 51 games.