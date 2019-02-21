Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Officially agrees to extension
Eric Stephens and Josh Cooper of The Athletic confirmed Wednesday that Silfverberg has agreed to a five-year extension with the Ducks that willnet him more than $5 million annually.
The team can't officially announce the contract until it sheds some salary to stay under the cap, but Silfverberg -- the Ducks' most attractive trade deadline piece -- looks to be heading nowhere. Silfverberg made it easier for the Ducks to justify the new deal by racking up four goals in his last four tilts, though he's in the midst of a down year with just 24 points through 51 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...