Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Tickles twine twice

Silfverberg scored twice in a 5-2 win over the Capitals on Sunday.

Silfverberg had the go-ahead marker in the second period, and then capped a three-goal third period for the hosts to produce the final score. Silfverberg has 15 goals and 23 points in 50 games, but a minus-15 rating makes it hard to use him consistently in most fantasy formats.

