Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Timely goal extends early-season surge
Silfverberg fashioned the game-tying goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout home win over the Red Wings.
Silfverberg didn't take his eyes off the puck after Adam Henrique's attempt at the doorstep was denied by Jimmy Howard. Already with one goal and four assists on the young season, Silfverberg is thriving in Anaheim's top six, which is particularly clutch because the team is without several established veterans due to injuries.
