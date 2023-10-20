Drysdale (lower body) is out for Thursday's game versus the Stars.
Drysdale is considered day-to-day but will need to sit out at least one contest. Tristan Luneau will make his NHL debut on the top pairing in place of Drysdale, who will aim to be ready for Saturday's game versus the Coyotes.
