Klingberg signed a one-year, $7 million contract with Anaheim on Friday.

Klingberg received a solid raise after completing his seven-year, $4.25 million deal with the Stars. He'll turn 30 before the 2022-23 campaign begins and will likely be more focused on a long-term deal next offseason. The 6-foot-3 blueliner has been offensively minded; since he entered the league in 2014, Klingberg ranks 8th among all NHL defensemen with 374 points (0.68 per game). Expect him to eat minutes in Anaheim's top-four next season.