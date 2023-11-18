Klingberg (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Sunday's tilt in Sweden versus Minnesota, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
It's beginning to look like Klingberg is headed to injured reserve and possibly long-term injured reserve as his undisclosed injury is not getting any better. The Swedish native practiced for 10 minutes Saturday and then left the ice. Klingberg has five assists in 14 games this season.
