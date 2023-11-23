Klingberg (undisclosed) was placed on the long-term injured reserve list Thursday.

The move is presumably retroactive to Nov. 11, which is when Klingberg last played. If that's the case, the earliest he can be activated is Dec. 12 for Toronto's game against the Rangers. Klingberg has five assists, 11 hits and 14 blocks in 14 contests this campaign. Conor Timmins (lower body) is day-to-day at this point, so the defenseman might be activated off LTIR soon and play regularly while Klingberg is unavailable.