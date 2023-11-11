Klingberg (undisclosed) will return to the lineup versus Vancouver on Saturday. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Klingberg sat out Friday's tilt versus Calgary. He has been a huge disappointment this season, as he has only five helpers in 13 games. He should quarterback the second power play Saturday.
