Klingberg announced his retirement from professional hockey Friday.

After spending the first eight years of his career in Dallas, Klingberg played for five teams across the past four seasons. He made 700 regular-season appearances in the NHL, racking up 92 goals, 351 assists, 822 blocked shots, 480 hits and 287 PIM while averaging 22:25 of ice time. Most recently, he recorded 10 goals, 17 assists, 62 blocked shots and 46 hits across 56 regular-season games with the Sharks during the 2025-26 campaign, but the 34-year-old will elect to call it a career before the 2026-27 season.